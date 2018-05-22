Documentary chronicles life of human rights activist Grace Lee Boggs
May 22, 2018
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Women's Rights Team of Indivisible Women Nevada County will be screening the documentary, "American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs" by filmmaker Grace Lee (no relation). The film is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. The event is free and open to the public, however donations are appreciated separately by The Open Book.
The Women's Rights Team aims to protect, expand and advance women's rights as human rights both locally and nationally. Their focus issues are funding reproductive healthcare and Title X, eliminating violence against women and reviving the Equal Rights Amendment. The group also helps to support the mission of their community partners, including Citizens for Choice and Community Beyond Violence and others. The "movie night" is designed to both celebrate the accomplishments of women and educate the community about women's rights.
According to PBS, Grace Lee Boggs was "a Chinese American philosopher, writer and activist in Detroit with a thick FBI file and a surprising vision of what an American revolution can be." Rooted in 75 years of the labor, civil rights and Black Power movements, she was known for challenging younger generations to "throw off old assumptions, think creatively and redefine revolution for our times." Boggs passed away in 2015 at the age of 100.
The screening is in collaboration with POV, PBS' award-winning nonfiction film series. Visit http://www.pbs.org/pov/ to learn more about Boggs and her accomplishments.
Source: Indivisible Women Nevada County
