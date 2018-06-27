Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded two $3,000 scholarships to recent graduates of local high schools. The two recipients were Cristina Torres from Grass Valley and Toran Maronic from Auburn. Torres graduated from Colfax High School and will be attending the University of Nevada in Reno, majoring in nursing. Maronic graduated from Bear River High School and will be attending Boise State University, majoring in kinesiology.

The Auxiliary awards two scholarships annually to deserving student applicants planning to major in a health-related field. These scholarships are available to all Nevada County high school seniors or college students residing in Nevada County who maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA. They are also available to Hospital Auxiliary members or hospital employees. Applications are available from local high school counselors or from the Auxiliary Vice President at 530-274-6000, ext. 5109. Pictured from left are Toran Maronic, Sue Scardina, vice president of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary and Cristina Torres.