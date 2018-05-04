Digging in
May 4, 2018
The Spring Fling family social was packed with 30 children and parents on April 30 at Sierra Nevada Children's Services. Preschool-aged children enjoyed a dirt and worm sensory experience, flower pot designing, tissue paper art and flower painting. By coincidence, three sets of twin boys attended the event. Pictured from left are Jessica Nixon, Ruth Nixon (age 3), Justine Riley (SNCS program director) and Katelynn Kirkpatrick (age 2). More photos are posted on Facebook at Sierra Nevada Children's Services.
