Diabetes class starts May 1

A six-week Diabetes Class for people who have diabetes will begin at 2 p.m. on May 1. This interactive and fun series will focus on key diabetes self-management topics including blood sugar control, nutrition, activity, medications, complications, sleep, stress and more. The cost is $30 for people with Medicare. People without Medicare are welcomed, and can contact the office via phone or email for cost. Classes will be held at Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy at 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 220 in Grass Valley. To register or find out more, email nutrition@sierramedicalnutrition.com or call 530-615-4155.