Democratic women presentation in Nevada City on climate change action

At the Democratic Women's Club monthly breakfast meeting on April 3, Lani Howard will give a talk entitled, "The Tipping Point, Climate Action Now," when she will share what's currently happening in climate change action, legislation in Congress and how to get involved on an individual level. Check-in and socializing begins at 9:30 a.m., with breakfast and presentation at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City. Cost is $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests are always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.