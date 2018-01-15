Delays on Sutton Way in Grass Valley today
January 15, 2018
Sutton Way north of Brunswick Road in Grass Valley will be subject to traffic control today for utility line work. The Traffic Control System will utilize one way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. (weather permitting).
Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of on site personnel.
Source: City of Grass Valley
