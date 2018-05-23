Dave and the Cool Beans to rock the Nevada Theatre
May 23, 2018
LeGacy Presents kicks off their 12th season at the Nevada Theatre with a one night only concert at 8 p.m. on May 26 featuring Dave and the Cool Beans in a show entitled, "The Beans are Back in Town."
Formed out of LeGacy's 2014 original musical "From the Cavern and On," Dave and the Cool Beans have gelled as a rock 'n' roll band, celebrating music from the 60's to current day. Songs range from the Beatles, to the Doobie Brothers, Badfinger, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, The Monkees and more.
LeGacy producer Dave Halford will play rhythm guitar and vocals along with Paul Turner on lead guitar and vocals, Steve Sheppard on bass and vocals and John Basa on drums.
Tickets for "The Beans are Back in Town" are $20 in advance, available at The BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at http://www.legacypresents.com or by calling 530-268-5419. Special reserved seating available online or through box office only. The Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad St. in Nevada City.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Hospice of the Foothills hosts the Fourth Annual Volunteer Awards
- Free Grass Valley intro class on body health and strength
- Documentary chronicles life of human rights activist Grace Lee Boggs
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Ann Shulse wins AAUW community service award
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Highway 20 crash closes road above Nevada City
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month