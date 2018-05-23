Dave and the Cool Beans to rock the Nevada Theatre

LeGacy Presents kicks off their 12th season at the Nevada Theatre with a one night only concert at 8 p.m. on May 26 featuring Dave and the Cool Beans in a show entitled, "The Beans are Back in Town."

Formed out of LeGacy's 2014 original musical "From the Cavern and On," Dave and the Cool Beans have gelled as a rock 'n' roll band, celebrating music from the 60's to current day. Songs range from the Beatles, to the Doobie Brothers, Badfinger, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, The Monkees and more.

LeGacy producer Dave Halford will play rhythm guitar and vocals along with Paul Turner on lead guitar and vocals, Steve Sheppard on bass and vocals and John Basa on drums.

Tickets for "The Beans are Back in Town" are $20 in advance, available at The BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at http://www.legacypresents.com or by calling 530-268-5419. Special reserved seating available online or through box office only. The Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad St. in Nevada City.