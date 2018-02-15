Dads, daughters raise funds to reduce violence
February 15, 2018
Community Beyond Violence (formerly the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition) held its 11th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance, "Love Letters," at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall earlier this month. Nearly 500 "dads and daughters" attended the event, which raised $24,000 to provide programs in western Nevada County aimed at reducing violence through crisis intervention, education and prevention services. For more information, visit http://www.cbv.org.
