Cuba travel presentation tonight in Nevada City
January 28, 2018
Cuba expert Jim Lewis will give a presentation tonight on the multicultural island nation as part of the Nevada County Library's monthly Travel Talk/Armchair Adventure series. Lewis will incorporate maps, slides and videos into his presentation. He first visited Cuba in 1999 and has returned on numerous occasions. His presentation will be from 5 to 6:15 p.m. today in the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, with a Q&A session to follow. For more information, visit http://www.CubaTravelSurge.com.
