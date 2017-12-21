Community outpouring for Interfaith Food Ministry

Above, volunteers pose among some of the 100 toys were recently donated to the Interfaith Food Ministry by the Placer County Food Bank, which will be distributed to families during the Ministry's holiday groceries distribution today. The remainder will be given to the Salvation Army for their toy distribution on Saturday.

Additionally, seven pallets of food were donated to IFM through Raley's holiday "Feeding Families Campaign." Hanson Brothers Enterprises donated a flatbed, forklift and a driver to pick up and deliver the food to Interfaith Food Ministry. The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society also delivered several truckloads of food collected from the Donation Day Parade.

Volunteers say that donations such as these significantly help Interfaith Food Ministry make "a brighter holiday for those in need." IFM provided Thanksgiving groceries (including a turkey) to 1,183 people and has provided Christmas groceries to 1,100 families so far, with more being distributed today. An estimated 300 families are expected to pick up food today, the last day of Christmas groceries distribution.