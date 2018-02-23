Community Canvas presents “Angel Wings” exhibit at Baskin-Robbins in Grass Valley
February 23, 2018
Twin Ridges Home Study students studied Los Angeles street artist Colette Miller and her "Global Angel Wing Project." They then created their own mixed media versions of wings on canvas, which will be on exhibit at Baskin Robbins in Grass Valley through April 1.
Students embraced the inspirational artists's premise that "We are the angels of this earth" and discussed ways they can give back to the community. The students have extended an invitation to Miller, hoping she will come to Nevada County to install a pair of her famous wings.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Tri Counties Bank robbed; suspect at large
- Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
- Woman found dead in Nevada City hotel ID’d
- Police investigating suspicious death at Northern Queen
- Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says