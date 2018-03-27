Community building through peaceful communication

A series of workshops will be offered at various Nevada County locations this spring by Alternatives to Violence Project, known also as AVP. The workshops are designed to be fun, using interactive exercises and games to examine the ways people respond to situations where injustice, prejudice, frustration and anger can lead to aggressive words and behavior.

The goal of each workshop is participants manage anger and fear, deal more effectively with risk and danger, strengthen relationships, communicate well in difficult situations and be true to oneself while respecting others. Visit the Alternatives to Violence Project Nevada County Facebook page for more information. AVP is a multicultural, all volunteer organization found in most states and 50 countries. Facilitators and participants learn together. There are no teachers. Workshops are a weekend in length, Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday during the day. Drinks and snacks are provided. Donations $25 to 150. No one is turned away for lack of funds. The spring schedule includes a "Basic Workshop," scheduled for April 20 through 22 or May 4 through 6. An advanced workshop is scheduled for May 25 through 27. Those interested in becoming a facilitator and volunteering to work in prisons, schools or the community will want to consider "The Training for Facilitators Workshop" which will be held June 8 through 10. To register for a workshop contact Joyce at joycebanzhaf@yahoo.com. Space is limited.

Source: Joyce Banzhaf