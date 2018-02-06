Collages, abstracts, and landscapes at Smith Winery Tasting Room in Grass Valley
February 6, 2018
Paintings of local acrylic artist Michelle Jewett will be featured at the Smith Winery Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley at 142 Mill Street throughout February. Jewett is a long time student of local artist LeeAnn Brook and has been influenced and inspired by her work. Jewett has developed and experimented with various techniques using acrylics and mixed media such as her piece, "Fall Refections," (pictured). The collection of her work includes collages, abstracts, and landscapes, reflecting her own sense of color and style.
For more information contact the Smith Winery Tasting room at 530-273-7032 or email mjewettart@gmail.com.
