Lyssa Skeahan's mixed media/paper collages on wooden panels will be on display as the "February Artist of the Month" at Nevada City Winery. In addition to her paper collage work, Skeahan is a graphic designer and aspiring clog maker. The winery, located at 321 Spring Street in Nevada City, is open daily. An artist's reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today.