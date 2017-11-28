Colla Voce free concerts coming to Peace Lutheran

The Colla Voce Youth Chorus will perform lively and enchanting Christmas music for free at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.

The Youth Chorus performs under the direction of local music teacher Anne Vaaler, opening Peace's annual series of free, 30-minute Christmas mini-concerts.

For more than two decades, these concerts have been the church's gift to the community — a way for people to get relief from the holiday rush.

This year's mini-concert line-up also includes Walt Strony on the organ, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 13; and the Bells of Peace handbell choir, with a duet by the Rev. Eileen Smith Le Van and Rebecca Decourten, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

No offering will be taken during the concerts. If anyone wishes to donate to the Peace Organ Fund, a basket will be available at the back of the church (Peace Lutheran has launched a campaign to replace the aging organ in the sanctuary.)

After each mini-concert, the audience is invited to stay for a short prayer service, starting about 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

This ancient tradition, called vespers, follows the uplifting musical format of Holden Evening Prayer. Music includes a beautiful, modern interpretation of "The Magnificat," also known as "Mary's Song."

For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.