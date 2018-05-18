Classified school ‘Employees of the Year’ honored

Classified employees from seven Nevada County school districts and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools were recently given the honor of "Classified School Employee of the Year."

Employees were honored for their contributions to the education of California's public school students in preschool through grade 12. The goal of the program is to identify exemplary classified school employees in the categories of child nutrition; maintenance, operations and facilities; office and technical; para-educator and instructional assistance; support services and security; and transportation.

Through a panel of judges and the California Department of Education guidelines, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office will send one person from each category to the state level as a county-wide employee of the year, who will then be considered for the honor of California State Classified Employee of the Year. This year's honorees are Annie Hestbeck, Al Rivera and Gail Beitz.

Also honored were Karen Montre, Valerie Jones, Kim Boundy, Liz Randall and Erin Riley.

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools