Christmas rummage sale at Peace Lutheran in Grass Valley
November 13, 2017
Hand-painted globes, blown glass from Poland and porcelain-faced angels are among the vintage Christmas ornaments that will be sold during a rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Nov. 19 through 26, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.
African-American carolers, owls, cranes, windmills, churches, nutcrackers, snowmen, pine cones, fruit and a frog — all glass and hand-painted — are among the Christmas tree ornaments in the collection. Candy-cane lawn ornaments, brand-new lights in their boxes, nutcracker dolls, a hand-crafted door wreath and two-foot-tall Santas also will be offered. Specialty items include four Faberge-style ornaments; original boxes included.
"Some of these were on the family tree during my childhood, so they're from the 1950s and '60s," said Peace Lutheran member Thomas Guzman. His aim to downsize sparked the rummage sale.
Other Peace members also are contributing their gently used decorations. More than 500 items will be offered, many for just $1. The sale will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Proceeds benefit the Peace Organ Fund. Earlier this year, Peace launched a campaign to raise money to buy a combination digital-pipe organ for its sanctuary.
Peace Lutheran Church is at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Grand opening of Sunday brunch at renovated Stonehouse in Nevada City
- Former Ghidotti student graduates from King’s College
- College hosts free science presentation on tree survival and the ‘mega-drought’
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Tahoe National Forest issuing 200 Christmas tree cutting permits