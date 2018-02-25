Chabad brings Purim holiday to life in Grass Valley

The Chabad Jewish Center of Grass Valley is inviting community members to their second annual Purim Celebration at 5 p.m. on March 1 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

Billed as "the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar," the day long holiday commemorates the nullification in 356 B.C.E. of a Persian decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian Empire. Chabad's Purim Party helps bring the spirit of Purim to Nevada County each year.

The event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Suggested donation is $15 per person and $8 for children. Hebrew School children attend free.

A gourmet dinner will be served at the event, including the traditional "Hamantaschen" (three-cornered cookies of various flavors) as part of the menu. In addition to the live music and a multi-media Megillah reading, this year's celebration will feature mind reader Matthew Mayavi and the Hebrew School Children's Band.

In the holiday spirit, participants are encouraged to come in costume and will be entered into a special raffle for creative costumes. Donations appreciated.

Chabad of Grass Valley offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.

For more information, visit http://www.JewishGV.com/Purim. To RSVP, call Rabbi Nochum at 530-404-0020.

— Submitted by Nochum Yusewitz