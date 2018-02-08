Ceramic artists’ reception today at ASiF in Grass Valley

An opening reception for several internationally acclaimed California ceramic artists will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF). The Foothills Ceramic Art Museum, located inside ASiF, is presenting its newest exhibition, "Repeat Customer," which will be on display through March 31. Artists include Otto and Vivika Heino, Masuo Ojima, Jeanne Moir, Jan Wax and Chris Bing, Eleanor Murphey and Cathra-Anne Barker.

Founded by Kenneth Underwood in 2016, the Ceramic Art Museum features rotating exhibits approximately every two months, including selections from the Underwood Permanent Collection, each with a focus on a particular style, region, genre or technique.

ASiF is both a gallery and home to more than 20 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, print making, encaustics, mosaics, jewelry, metal arts, pottery, sculpture and mixed media. ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.asifstudios.com.