Celebrate Rwanda — market and feast this Sunday in Grass Valley

Nevada County residents are celebrating their relationship of nearly 25 years with the resilient people of Rwanda in a daylong "Celebrate Rwanda!" event Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

"Celebrate Rwanda!" starts with an Asante African Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beautiful, hand-made goods include jewelry, tablecloths, batik wall hangings, wood carvings, baskets and clothing. Admission is free.

At 5 p.m., a feast of African food, music and décor highlight the "Celebration of Hope in Rwanda." Guest speaker, the Rev. John Rutsindintwarane, will tell the story of the Rwandan genocide in 1994, and the inspiring tale of his return home a year later with fellow refugees full of hope for their country. He also will introduce Jackson Musafiri, a young Rwandan who plans to attend seminary in Africa with the help of Peace Lutheran Church.

Tickets for the "Celebration of Hope in Rwanda" African feast are $10 per person, $5 for children 12 and younger, and may be purchased at the church office. For more information, call 530-273-9631.

Proceeds from the African feast (and 20 percent of proceeds from the market), will support Musafiri's seminary studies. The Asante African Bazaar is presented by the Asante Network, a nonprofit helping enterprising women in East Africa.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.