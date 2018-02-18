‘Casino Night’ raises funds for Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City
February 18, 2018
Deer Creek Elementary School's Parent Teacher Club will be hosting its 6th Annual Casino Night from 6 to 11 p.m. on March 2 at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. This year's event will include with appetizers, Nevada County's finest wine and craft brews, music, dancing and gaming. The popular silent auction will include a variety of items — both large and small — donated by local businesses, along with art created by each classroom.
Tickets include food, one drink ticket and "buy-in" for the blackjack and 'Texas hold'em' gaming tables.
All proceeds from Casino Night support Deer Creek Elementary School's Parent Teacher Club, directly benefiting students. Additional donations for the silent auction and sponsorships are graciously accepted.
This adults-only event is open to all members of the community. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased online at https://deercreekptc.com.
For more information, call Deer Creek Elementary at 530-265-1870.
Trending In: News Briefs
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
- Supervisors and sheriff candidates to speak at Business & Professional Women of Nevada County
- GOP “Meet the Candidate” event with district attorney hopeful Glenn Jennings in Grass Valley
- Call for Nevada County entries: Young Writers Competition
- Picture perfect scene in Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley couple faces federal gun charges, local drug accusations
- Widespread phone outage reported throughout Nevada County
- The next generation of farming: AM Ranch, Super Tuber Farm team up
- Canine flu cases rising in Northern California
- Nevada City once again decides one medical pot dispensary is enough — for now