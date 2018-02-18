‘Casino Night’ raises funds for Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City

Deer Creek Elementary School's Parent Teacher Club will be hosting its 6th Annual Casino Night from 6 to 11 p.m. on March 2 at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. This year's event will include with appetizers, Nevada County's finest wine and craft brews, music, dancing and gaming. The popular silent auction will include a variety of items — both large and small — donated by local businesses, along with art created by each classroom.

Tickets include food, one drink ticket and "buy-in" for the blackjack and 'Texas hold'em' gaming tables.

All proceeds from Casino Night support Deer Creek Elementary School's Parent Teacher Club, directly benefiting students. Additional donations for the silent auction and sponsorships are graciously accepted.

This adults-only event is open to all members of the community. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased online at https://deercreekptc.com.

For more information, call Deer Creek Elementary at 530-265-1870.