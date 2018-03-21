Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley hosts Colorado Christian University Women’s Choir

Calvary Bible Church will host the Colorado Christian University Women's Choir as part of the choir's spring west coast tour. The select group of 45 singers will present an inspiring concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The concert is free and will be 60 to 90 minutes in length. The choir sings a wide variety of choral music, from classical to gospel to world music. Calvary Bible Church is located at 11481 State Highway 174 in Grass Valley, next to Empire Mine. For more information, contact Carrie Cummins at 530-273-1263.