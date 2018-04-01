Caltrans is looking to hire

Caltrans is looking to fill dozens of vacancies regionally, including jobs for civil engineers, surveyors, administrators, planners and equipment operators. As a result, Caltrans is sponsoring a North Region Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 6 at the Caltrans District 3 office, 703 B Street in Marysville. Community members are invited to visit information booths featuring Caltrans programs such as engineering, surveys, planning and maintenance, as well as obtain tips about the state hiring process and receive career counseling. At the same time, current Caltrans employees will have the opportunity to discover new opportunities and information about career advancement.

The North Region encompasses Caltrans Districts 1, 2 and 3, employing nearly 3,000 workers and maintaining and operating 10,785 lane miles in 22 Northern California counties. Statewide, Caltrans manages more than 50,000 miles of California's highway and freeway lanes, provides inter-city rail services, permitting for more than 400 public airports and special hospital heliports and works with local governmental agencies.