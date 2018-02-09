Call for Nevada County entries: Young Writers Competition

Nevada County middle and high school students are encouraged to enter Sierra Writers' Young Writers Competition for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1,450. Submissions are due by March 1. High school and middle school students will compete separately. Categories for submissions include fiction, non-fiction and poetry. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category. Judges will select the winners based on originality, coherence (following conventional usage) and correctness (spelling and grammar). Winners will read their submissions and be recognized at a reception held at the Sierra Writers meeting on May 9.

For more information about the competition, visit http://sierrawriters.org or email sierrawriters@gmail.com.

Established in 1982, Sierra Writers strives to encourage and cultivate writers of all genres in Nevada County. With monthly meetings, workshops, networking events and speakers, the organization provides a broad range of opportunities for members.