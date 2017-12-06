Buy See Candies for the troops from Nevada County Lions Clubs

The Penn Valley Lions Club is asking community members who buy See's Candy from their holiday parking lot trailers to also consider buying an extra box of candy and donating it to the airmen at Beale Air Force Base. Organizers of the charity drive say that many airmen will have to work over the Christmas and New Year's holidays and would appreciated "a little extra cheer" from the community. The Penn Valley Lions Club will be selling See's Candies in the Holiday Shopping Center in Penn Valley, and the Higgins Diggins Lions will also collect See's candy for the troops from their trailer on Combie Road.