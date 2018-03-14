In honor of Women's History Month, Business & Professional Women of Nevada County present "Women's Voices From The Mother Lode."

Five true historic Nevada County stories come alive in a Reader's Theatre production, where the audience will get a change to hear the first hand accounts of the hardships and joys of history-makers Luzena Wilson, Edith White, Jennie Carter and Sarah Royce. The event will pay tribute to First Nation's women who settled this county long before the Gold Rush and share the silenced stories of the women of Oustomah (Nevada City).

The Gold Rush experience was not all men. Women too left all they knew and loved, traveled great distances, scaled mountains and crossed seemingly endless deserts. Women also met hunger, sickness and terror, finding courage they had never imagined. There were also Nisenan women who had lived in harmony with the land for thousands of years. These indomitable women will be played by Barbara DeHart, Sandra Rockman, Tracy Pepper and Janet Rankin. Narrators will include Judith McCarrick, Sharon O'Hara, Lindy Horwitz and Mary Sivila. The words of Nisenan women will be read by Lizzie Enos, Virginia Covert and others.

Doors open at 5:30, with dinner at 6 p.m. on March 21 at Summer Thymes Bakery & Deli, 231 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. Cost is $21 and the deadline for reservations is March 18. Reservations and information at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.