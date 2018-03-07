‘Brain health and the aging driver’ workshop Saturday in Grass Valley

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will host a two part Saturday presentation from 10 a.m. to noon in OPC Room 120 and 130, 155 Glasson Way in Grass Valley. Part 1, "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body" will offer healthy aging tips and the latest research on diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Part 2 will discuss ideas for prolonged driving independence, including DMV criteria for evaluation of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive and physical impairments. To register, visit SupportSierraNevada.org/WellnessClasses or call 530-477-9700.