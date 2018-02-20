Book club to discuss highlights of ‘Drawdown’ in Nevada City

Infant ideas grow up to become innovations. For this reason, the Spiritual Book Club will focus its attention this month on research into the global practices and perspectives that make the greatest difference in abating climate change. An exploration of the top themes in the book, "Drawdown" will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Drive, Nevada City.

In 2001, author Paul Hawken began asking the experts about options for arresting and reversing climate change. With dire warnings about the earth's tipping point afoot by 2013 — and after the Paris Climate Accords of 2015 — Hawken became ever more serious about identifying a common metric to measure the options for reducing harmful greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

At his behest, 75 experts from 22 nations, with advanced degrees in multiple fields, identified the changes that would most effectively draw down CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions to safer levels. The need for shifting perspectives outlined in the book range from trends in manufacturing and product disposal to energy, agriculture, cultural dynamics, and personal practices. Participants will consider some of the most significant options for change.

The gathering is free of charge and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The book club is sponsored by the Baha'is of Nevada County. For more information, call 530-264-7392.