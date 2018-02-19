 Bingo at Elks Lodge in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Bingo at Elks Lodge in Grass Valley

Submitted by Laura Argento

Bingo will be returning to the Grass Valley Elks Lodge 538 beginning Thursday. Doors open at 4:30, the grill opens at 5 and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. The Elks Lodge is located at 109 S. School St. in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-9228.