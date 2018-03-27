‘Beyond High School Night’ at Nevada Union High School

"Beyond High School Night," a college and career evening for Nevada Joint Union High School District ninth and tenth grade students and their families, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 3 in the Baggett Theatre at Nevada Union High School. Topics such as, "How to Be College Ready" and "How to Make College Affordable" will be part of the key note address, presented by Luis Kishchmischian, admissions officer at California State University, Sacramento. Following the 45-minute presentation, students will have three seminar workshops to choose from, including information on the requirements for private and competitive colleges, standardized testing, what admissions officers look for, how to find "good match colleges," the state community college system, the two-year guaranteed transfer program, how to find a major, the U.C. and state college system, financial aid, online resources and more. Jill Haley, who is an independent college counselor who also works for several districts, including Sierra College, will present in seminar workshops. For more information, email Dominie Wilhite at dwilhite@njuhsd.com.