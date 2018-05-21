Become an on-call Meals on Wheels driver one day a week

Gold Country Meals on Wheels has immediate openings for substitute volunteers in Western Nevada County. Substitute drivers are responsible for delivering meals to home-bound clients when regular volunteer drivers are unable to take the route. Much like a substitute teacher, the substitute driver does not have a permanent weekly route, but is called as needed. Every year at this time the need grows as regular drivers take vacations and attend weddings and graduations.

Gold Country Community Services has 10 different routes that serve the areas of Nevada City, Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Cedar Ridge, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready and Lake of the Pines. Volunteer drivers must be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. one day a week, own a car (with a valid driver's license and auto insurance) and a "have friendly smile to brighten someone's day," said organizers. There is also currently need a regular driver who can help out on Fridays. Call Charity Bryson at 530-273-4961 for more information.

Source: Gold Country Community Services