Barbara Drew to be honored by American Nurses Association
April 2, 2018
The American Nurses Association will be inducting InConcert Sierra board member Barbara Drew into its "Hall of Fame" for her lifelong commitment to the field of nursing and her enduring impact on the health and social history of the United States. A Nevada City resident, Drew will be recognized at a special reception on June 21 in Washington, D.C. Recipients of the ANA national awards are considered to represent the "best of the best" in nursing.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Sabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, released on bond, authorities say
- Nevada County wreck: 3 sent to hospital with major injuries
- San Jose woman Sabrina Distura remains hospitalized after fatal crash, authorities say
- Nevada County authorities identify remains found in November as Kurt Andrew Collins
- Nevada County officials, cannabis advocates dig into details of pot ordinance delay