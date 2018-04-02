 Barbara Drew to be honored by American Nurses Association | TheUnion.com

Barbara Drew to be honored by American Nurses Association

Submitted by Julie Hardin

The American Nurses Association will be inducting InConcert Sierra board member Barbara Drew into its "Hall of Fame" for her lifelong commitment to the field of nursing and her enduring impact on the health and social history of the United States. A Nevada City resident, Drew will be recognized at a special reception on June 21 in Washington, D.C. Recipients of the ANA national awards are considered to represent the "best of the best" in nursing.