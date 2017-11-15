Author, garden designer Rene Wade to speak tonight in Grass Valley

Nevada County certified permaculture designer and landscaper, Renee Wade, will give a special presentation, "A Permaculture Recipe for Solving the Climate Change Crisis," at 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church St. in Grass Valley.

Wade specializes in creating holistic gardens that grow food, beauty and connection; her talk will emphasize the importance of growing soil, learning about sinking water and consequently building health.

"Permaculture," Wade said, "applies the design strategies used by nature to human-built systems. Nature's designs use a whole systems approach, creating interlocking networks of mutually-beneficial interactions."

She emphasizes that, in applying these design insights, we can "solve intractable problems, such as climate change, while simultaneously improving agriculture and human nutrition, healing the water cycle, building local resilience, and fostering a stronger democracy."

Wade, who is the author of "The Living Earth Handbook: Creating Sustainability from the Inside Out," teaches soil and permaculture classes with her husband, Tom Wade.

This free program is sponsored by the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition. Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.

For more information, call 530-274-1519 or visit http://www.ncclimatechangecoalition.org.