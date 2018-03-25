Audubon Society to host wildlife photographer Brent Paull

The Sierra Foothills Audubon Society will host wildlife photographer Brent Paull at 7 p.m. on April 5 in the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room in Nevada City. Paull began his odyssey as a wildlife photographer in 1985, having since published 31 articles and more than 1,000 fine art and stock sales. He has also shot commercial photos for nearly 100 organizations, including Indian tribes and government agencies, such as the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. His images have appeared in over 40 magazines and newspapers and won the 2013 California Wildlife Photo of the Year. Today Paull leads about 70 photo safaris per year, all in the American West. For more information, visit http://www.sierrafoothillsaudubon.org.