Annual Kids Safety & Health Carnival this weekend in Nevada City

Gold Country Kiwanis will be hosting the 15th Annual Kids Safety & Health Carnival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rood Center in Nevada City. This free event, supported by the Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, local Masonic Lodges, Welz Foundation, Child Abuse Prevention Council, B&C Ace Hardware and several businesses, will introduce children and young families to the region's first responders.

Families will meet fire fighters, California Highway Patrol officers, the sheriff and police officers, as well as personnel from Search and Rescue, ambulances and helicopters. Additionally, representatives of three dozen local child-oriented organizations and agencies will be on hand. Emergency and rescue equipment will be on side, along with demonstrations to acquaint the community with safety procedures and examples of healthy living. The CHP will provide child safety seat inspections and give out new seats if required. The Grass Valley Police Academy will host a bicycle rodeo with new bike helmets if needed and New York Life Insurance will provide personal child identification folders.

The Fire Safe Council will also be hosting their Annual Community Wildfire Preparedness Day with burn demonstrations, Smokey the Bear, exhibits, vegetation management contractors, fire safe resources and the American Red Cross. Attendees can take part in a free barbecue lunch provided by Suburban Propane. Free pet micro-chipping will be available, sponsored by Gary & Sherry Mason with ReMax Real Estate. The goal of the event is to help children and their parents feel comfortable in emergency situations. The event will include clowns, balloon animals, a jump house and giant slide, contests and entertainment. Parking on site is available. For more information, email Al Schafer at afsarch@sbcglobal.net or call 530-271-0766.