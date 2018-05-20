Ann Shulse wins AAUW community service award
May 20, 2018
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch presented Ann Shulse with its 2018 Edi Silverman Community Service Award. Since 2003, the award recognizes annually a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community. Fran Erickson, 2017 award recipient, praised Shulse for her contributions to the local Habitat for Humanity, where she and her husband, John, are a "partner family" to two homeowners, as well as serving as an active member of the Homeowners' Support Committee. A 30-year educator, Shulse has worked as a Friendship Club tutor briefly as well as an active member of the AAUW Tech Trek STEM program and Local Scholarship committees, which provide opportunities and support to local girls. She has volunteered with the "STEM into Knowledge" event for middle school girls.
For more information about AAUW in Nevada County, visit https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net.
