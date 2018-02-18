American Legion Dance Night this Saturday in Grass Valley
February 18, 2018
The American Legion, Frank Gallino Post 130 will once again be hosting their popular dance night at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, located at 255 So. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. Featuring DJ Jamie Hogan, the evening includes dance lessons, hot appetizers, a no-host bar and a large dance floor. Admission is $7 at the door, with proceeds benefitting the American Legion's For the Love of Vets Program. For more information, visit http://www.FrankGallino130.org. Above, participants at a recent dance night learn a new line dance.
