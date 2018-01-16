Amanda Wilcox to discuss gun legislation in Grass Valley

Community members are invited to the Nevada County Democratic Women's Club's monthly breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. on February 3, where Amanda Wilcox will speak about important issues surrounding gun and violence legislation on state and local levels. Meetings take place at Margarita's Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. The $15 meal includes a breakfast buffet, or just $5 to listen to the speaker and drink coffee. RSVP to Shanti Emerson by January 29 by emailing ShantiEmerson@yahoo.com or calling 530-575-2891.

Grass Valley physician to retire from private practice

Dr. Rene´Kronland will be retiring from private practice as of Jan. 31. She will, however, continue her role as medical director of Hospice of the Foothills. Patients' record transfer requests may be sent to 1061 E. Main St. Suite 201, Grass Valley, CA 95945.