Alta Sierra child in need of diabetic service dog
March 16, 2018
Leah Davis, is a 7 year old Alta Sierra resident, was diagnosed at age 6 with Type 1 Diabetes. While her diet is now well controlled, her parents say that her blood sugars can still fluctuate sometimes wildly. Leah is in most danger when her blood glucose drops suddenly without warning. Her doctors suggest the family get a Diabetic service dog, as they are trained to "smell" the fluctuations of blood glucose levels and alert Leah and her family before it is dangerous. These dogs are expensive, about $20,000 — well beyond the family's budget.
There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the Davis family get this lifesaving dog for Leah. The website for donations is https://www.gofundme.com/69evp-leahs-diabetic-service-dog.
