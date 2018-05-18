Additional ballot drop box available at North San Juan Library

The Nevada County Elections Office has announced an additional Ballot Drop Box location is available at the North San Juan Community Library located at 18847 Oak Tree Rd, Nevada City.

The drop box will be open during normal business hours: Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. According to the Elections Office, the previous location that had been obtained in the North San Juan area was decided to be inaccessible for voters with disabilities by the Voter's Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The full list of County Drop Box locations and Vote Centers are available at the website : https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2478/Vote-Center-and-Drop-Off-Locations-June-

Source: Nevada County Elections Office