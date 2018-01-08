Acrylic artist exhibits paintings at Smith Winery

Paintings of local acrylic artist Michelle Jewett will be featured at the Smith Winery Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley at 142 Mill Street in January and February 2018. The two month showing will kick off with an artist's reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13. Jewett is a long time student of local artist LeeAnn Brook and has been influenced and inspired by her work. Jewett has developed and experimented with various techniques using acrylics and mixed media. The collection of her work will include abstracts, landscapes and still lives, reflecting her own sense of color and style. For more information, contact the Smith Winery Tasting room at 530-273-7032 or email mjewettart@gmail.com.