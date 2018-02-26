Acrylic and watercolor exhibit at Smith Tasting Room in Grass Valley

Acrylic and watercolor paintings by Grass Valley resident Vivien Kane will be featured during the months of March and April at the Smith Winery Tasting Room, located at 142 Mill Street in Grass Valley. A reception is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 17. Kane will show her creations of acrylic paint poured onto canvas, in addition to watercolor landscapes and portraits of wild and domestic animals. Kane is a longtime student of Susan Barry, whom she says has been a source of encouragement and inspiration in Kane's growth as an artist.

The Smith Winery Tasting Room is open from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays, except Tuesdays. Weekend hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.