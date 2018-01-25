A ‘Season For Peace And Non-Violence’

The Association for Global New Thought will run its 20th commemorative "Season For Peace and Non-Violence" from January 30 through April 4. January 30 will be the 70th memorial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and April 4 will be the 50th memorial anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Anticipating this year's season there will be an opening event at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center in Grass Valley. Various spiritual and religious groups will participate in this event which will include music, readings from King and Gandhi, guest speakers, and interfaith prayers. All are welcome. Prior to the opening event, Unity will host a "Living Room Conversation on Social Equity" from 12:30 to 2 p.m. These 'conversations' are meant to bring people of different opinions together in a safe space to further sharing and understanding.

For more information, visit http://www.livingroomconversations.org.

Also, a showing of the movie "White Like Me" with group discussion will be hosted by Sierra Center for Spiritual Living at 12:30 p.m. on February 25.