A gut feeling: how intestinal microbes modulate mood and behavior

Melanie Gareau, PhD, a physiologist at the University of California, Davis, will be speaking on possible links between intestinal health and how it can affect the brain at 6 p.m. on March 15 at the CoRR Campus, located at 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Scientists are currently investigating the idea that intestinal microbiota might influence brain development and behavior. Could gut microbes influence behavior and alter brain physiology and neurochemistry? Researchers have begun drawing links between gastrointestinal pathology and psychiatric neurological conditions, such as anxiety, depression, autism, schizophrenia and neurodegenerative disorders. The Human Microbiome Project, a large-scale study of the microbes that colonize humans, may help to unravel mental health disorders. In her research, Gareau is researching the mechanisms involved in the development of the microbiota-gut-brain axis.

Her presentation is part of Community Recovery Resources' Recovery and Wellness Series, which is developed and delivered in collaboration with CoRR Alumni and the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County. The event is open to the public, however guests must RSVP, as space is limited. To make a reservation or learn more, call Serenity Madison at 530-273-9541, ext. 217, or email sjolley@corr.us. The Recovery and Wellness series brings diverse topics and expert speakers to share information on a variety of topics to inspire and support recovery and wellness. Past topics have included trauma, managing depression, supporting children growing up in families with substance use disorders, addressing opiate addiction, and more.