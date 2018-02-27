1955 classic, “Not a Stranger” to screen March 3 in Auburn

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on March 3, with the 1955 gem, "Not As a Stranger." In the film, pride and ambition drive Robert Mitchum into medicine. Initially intolerant of weakness and others' mistakes, he comes to realize he's capable of both — and understands the importance of forgiveness. Olivia de Havilland, Frank Sinatra and Gloria Grahame are also featured in the movie, which is based on a novel by an Auburn author and focuses on Auburn doctor David Kindopp, who lived and worked there in the 1930s and 1940s.

Show times are noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on March 3 in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com.