11th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance in Grass Valley

Community Beyond Violence (formerly the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition) will hold its 11th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall. Festivities at the fundraiser will include music, dancing, food, desserts and a raffle, with prizes donated by Nevada County businesses.

The annual event is for daughters of all ages and their dads, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, step fathers or any other significant male role model. Last year's dance sold out, boasting more than 550 attendees.

In keeping with this year's theme, "Love Letters," materials for writing letters to loved ones will be available at the event.

Food will be catered by Bill's Chuckwagon. Professional photos by GZS Photography will be available for purchase with event tickets and complimentary corsages will be provided for every daughter.

All proceeds go to Community Beyond Violence to serve Western Nevada County through crisis intervention, education and prevention programs to prevent and reduce interpersonal violence. The Daddy Daughter Dance is designed to promotes healthy relationships between girls and the positive male role models in their lives.

Ticket prices are $40 per couple, with a $10 charge for each additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. On sale now, tickets can be purchased online at http://www.CBV.org or at BriarPatch Food Co-op. Sponsors of the event include Telestream, PRIDE Industries, Cookson & Bowman Insurance, Autometrix and Nevada County Sheriff's Management Association.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, call the Community Beyond Violence office at 530-272-2046.

Source: Community Beyond Violence