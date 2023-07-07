The Golden Dreams Inn, formerly Elam Biggs Bed & Breakfast, was purchased in 2021 and remodeled by the local Kroner family.
“We’ve been getting 5-star reviews and that makes me so happy. We love this area and want to bring the locals and tourists something to be excited about,” Elisha Kroner, manager, and co-owner with her husband Adam said.
The Victorian home is a historical landmark and the Kroners kept that “Gold Rush” feel.
The home was built in 1892 by Elam Biggs, the owner of a hardware store in Grass Valley during the Gold Rush.
Adam Kroner, who oversaw the complete remodel, kept many of the original antique touches while adding many modern comforts.
Wood-carved door frames, clawfoot bathtubs, and brass chandeliers were maintained while comfortable beds, soft sheets, kitchenettes and high-quality padded carpeting were added.
Kitchenettes were added to each room to accommodate long stays.
“There are many great hotels in town, and we wanted to offer a unique alternative,” Elisha Kroner said. “We are small and intimate, and you feel like you are taking a step back in time. We provide a quiet and very peaceful atmosphere.”
The Golden Dreams Inn has four luxurious and comfortable kitchenette studios and one apartment. It is located at 220 Colfax Ave in Grass Valley.
“We are lucky, the Golden Dreams Inn is also within walking distance of downtown Grass Valley so guests can easily enjoy the beauty of this town as well,” Elisha Kroner said.
The Kroner family has lived in and enjoyed Grass Valley for 11 years.
Elisha was born in Michigan; Adam was born in Israel.
The two of them met in Seattle while working for the same company and shortly after moved to Grass Valley.
Elisha and Adam are entrepreneurs, have launched many successful businesses, and understand the value of excellent customer service.
Elisha was recently certified as a yoga instructor. She brings that calm yoga demeanor to all her guests and creates a meditative feel in the inn’s garden and deck.
They have two young children. Liam is 11 years old and Isla is 2 years old.