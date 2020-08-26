Newcastle vegetation fire around 10-15 acres
From Cal Fire:
CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire in Unified Command with Auburn City Fire. Firefighters responding to a vegetation fire on Perry Ranch Road in Newcastle. Placer County sheriffs office and Auburn Police Department handling evacuations in the immediate area. Air resources on scene with multiple engines. First eyes report 10 to 15 acres with rapid rate of spread.
