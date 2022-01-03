 New Year’s hot rod ride | TheUnion.com
New Year’s hot rod ride

Elias Funez
  

Every New Year’s Day, a traditional hot rod car club loosely based out of Auburn chooses a Northern California destination to visit. This year it chose Grass Valley and Grass Valley Pasty Co. as the destination, where owner Jesse Hopper had a variety of pastys prepared for the group of about 20 vehicles and riders. Drivers started in Roseville and Auburn and drove through downtown Nevada City before stopping in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
The traditional hot rods that gathered Saturday in downtown Grass Valley ranged from the late 1920s to early 1940s, and were on the road for about 100 miles New Year’s Day.
Photo: Elias Funez
The traditional hot rods stay true to the style of what a teenager in the 1950s would have been able to do to one of these cars on a low budget for that time.
Photo: Elias Funez
The people at Grass Valley Pasty Co., at the corner of Main and South Auburn streets, made sure to prepare extra pastys for the New Year’s Day hot rod riders.
Photo: Elias Funez
Saturday’s New Year’s Day hot rod riders didn’t let a little snow on the ground deter them from making their way through Grass Valley. The group was grateful that the main thoroughfares had been snow plowed, and that it was a sunny and beautiful day.
Photo: Elias Funez
After having their fill of pastys from Grass Valley Pasty Co., the New Year’s Day hot rod riders made their way back to Auburn and the Roseville area.
Photo: Elias Funez

