New Year, new challenges: Food Bank of Nevada County scales back food distributions to twice a month
Providing food to over 800 families a week in western Nevada County is a feat of its own any given week of the year.
This year new challenges facing the Food Bank of Nevada County have prompted staff to offer scaled back drive-thru food distributions to twice a month, on the second and fourth Thursdays.
The fallout is due to a change in contract on the state level that affects the food bank’s allocation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to food bank Executive Director Nicole McNeely.
“The contract has been sold to Cal Logistics outfit, which is brand new,” McNeely said. “They hired a CEO, they acquired a facility, they bought a truck, they’re putting the pieces together. They’ve been able to get us some stuff so far, it’s been pretty minimal.”
McNeely’s requests for food have come back empty in some cases, leaving the Food Bank of Nevada County desperately short of protein and canned vegetables.
“One thing that we’re not seeing is canned vegetables. There are none coming from the USDA,” McNeely said. “It’s very challenging, that was the reason we’ve gone to the second and the fourth (Thursdays),” McNeely said. “We aren’t being offered any vegetables or protein.”
Though the food bank is facing a rough time, staff has already begun to fill the gaps to continue providing nutritious food to local families.
“We’re definitely going to be purchasing to make up for the difference,” McNeely said. “We’ll have to shift our model a little bit and try to give people more of the non-animal sourced protein, like dry beans and dry lentils.”
The Food Bank of Nevada County will only be able to distribute on the second and fourth Thursday’s of the month as it works to acquire food.
“My hope is that we don’t see any increased number of need in the community,” McNeely said. “I’m hoping it can stay stable until Cal Food Logistics can get the ball rolling.”
McNeely is hoping to get a canned food drive planned in the coming weeks.
“This may be a good time to sponsor a pallet of canned vegetables. It’s not too expensive, but it is so needed,” McNeely said.
“We’re excited to start some new programs this year and be a part of the community in different ways,” she added.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
